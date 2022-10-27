Report on pools is with the Council of Ministers
Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge has confirmed that the review into the island’s swimming pools is finished and has been submitted to the Council of Ministers.
The report, which has been somewhat controversial since it was first announced, not only for using an off-island company (Kavanagh and Page), but also for excluding the public from having a chance to offer a fuller opinion.
Replying to Mr Johnston, Ms Edge said: ‘Following the review of all swimming pools, the department received the external report from the independent investigator at the end of September which has been reviewed by department officers.
‘The DESC can confirm that the report for the “Isle of Man Government Swimming Pool Review” has been submitted to the Council of Ministers.’
The public doesn’t yet know what the report says not when it will be published.
