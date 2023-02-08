He was nominated for the council by Glenfaba and Peel MHK Tim Johnston.
The nomination was seconded by Jason Moorhouse MHK and supported by Garff MHK Daphne Caine and Douglas North MHK David Ashford.
Four seats fall vacant. Two other sitting members have announced they want to keep their positions.
They are Tanya August-Hanson and Diane Kelsey.
Members of Legislative Council are not voted for by the public. They are voted for by Members of the House of Keys – and the votes are recorded by Hansard.
There are 11 members, including President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly, Bishop Peter Eagles, and Attorney General Walter Wannenburgh, but he doesn’t get to vote.