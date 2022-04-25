Trams, trees and parking in Tynwald today

The sitting of Tynwald this morning (Tuesday) will see questions on a variety of topics, ranging from diseased trees to wellbeing in schools.

Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will ask about the number of emergency road closures due to tree falls in the last three years as well as how many trees in the island have been identified as diseased by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.

Ash dieback disease is currently ripping through the island’s tree population and has the potential to eliminate 90% of all ash trees over the next five to six years, according to a local arborist.

The disease makes the trees weak and more susceptible to falling in high winds.

In addition, Mr Moorhouse will ask for an update on the progress that has been made with proposed changes to traffic management in and around St Mark’s.

Speeding in the southern village has long been an issue, with a 2020 survey finding that 64% of people speed through the village, breaking its 30mph limit.

Meanwhile, Garff MHK Daphne Caine will be seeking answers following the Department of Infrastructure’s meeting on the future of the horse trams on April 12.

She will ask when the horse tramway will be completed, when it will operate, and the heritage and tourism value of it as determined by the DoI and the Visit Agency.

There have been concerns as to whether the horse trams will run this year due to the tracks only reaching halfway down the prom to Broadway.

Other topics will include when work will start at the airport technology gateway, after Enterprise Minister Alex Allinson admitted last year plans to progress the £2.1 million project have ‘taken longer than expected’.