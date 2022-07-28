Travel and tourism industry drop-in sessions
Tourism bosses are hosting a series of drop-in sessions for people involved in the industry.
The sessions are designed to be relaxed and informal and will provide an opportunity for industry representatives to network with fellow businesses and meet members of the newly-appointed Visit Agency board (which has a similar role to the old Tourist Board).
The sessions provide an opportunity for accommodation, activity and attraction providers and restaurateurs to discuss the new Visitor Economy Strategy to 2032: ‘Our Island, Our Future’ which received unanimous Tynwald approval in May.
It is also a platform to discuss any issues or opportunities that may be beneficial to Visit Isle of Man and the wider industry.
Ranald Caldwell, non-executive chair of the Visit Agency, said: ‘The recent approval of the Visitor Economy Strategy to 2032. “Our Island, Our Future” has shown confidence in, and commitment to, the travel and tourism industry from our political representatives.
‘It is a great boost to our industry and starts what we hope will be a really exciting time for our partners, visitors and residents who will benefit greatly from the development plans.
‘It is an ambitious strategy, and one that can only be achieved through collaboration and consistent communication.
‘The informal and open drop-in sessions are the first opportunity for industry partners to come together following what we hope will be a busy summer season, and discuss our strategic direction for growing our island’s visitor economy.
‘We are keen to meet with our partners to see how we can support business growth and ensure we have a unified approach to achieving our objectives.’
In addition to the Visit Agency Board and team, representatives of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man will be available for industry to find out how they can become a biosphere partner, as the agency works towards help the island build a more sustainable economy.
There will be four sessions around the island:
l Thursday, September 15: Woodbourne House, Douglas 1.30pm to 3.30pm
l Wednesday, September 28: Sunset Lakes, Peel 2pm to 4pm
l Wednesday, October 19: Port St Mary Pavilion 2pm to 4pm
l Thursday, November 24: Ramsey Park Hotel 1.30pm to 3:30pm
The sessions are free to attend, but due to capacity restrictions and to assist with catering requirements, industry partners must pre-register.
For venue and registration options visit: www.visitisleofman.com/trade/coffeeandcake
