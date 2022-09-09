Tributes to Lord of Mann from parish commissioners
Some parish commissioners have paid tribute to the Lord of Mann Queen Elizabeth II.
Chairman of Castletown Town Commissioners Jamie Horton said: ‘It was with profound sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
‘Queen Elizabeth The Second was a monarch admired and adored around the whole world, not least to us locally as Lord of Mann.
‘Her sense of duty was impeccable and universally renowned continuing until recent days in her 97th year.
‘On behalf of members of Castletown Town Commissioners, I would like to send our condolences to His Majesty The King and The wider Royal Family.’
Jurby Commissioners said: ‘Jurby Parish Comiissioners would like to express their deepest condolences to the Royal Family after the very sad news of the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
‘Her majesty was an inspiration to millions of people across the globe, working tirelessly during her 70 year reign as the Monarch and our Lord of Mann.’
Marown Parish Commissioners said: ‘It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – our Lord of Mann today.
‘On behalf of the members of Marown Parish Commissioners, I would like to send our condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal family.
‘RIP Ma’am – you have served us well.’
Chair of Port Erin Commissioners, Mr Godfrey Egee said: ‘On behalf of Port Erin Commissioners I would like to send our deepest condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal family having learned of the very sad news of the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, our Lord of Mann today.
‘Her majesty was an inspiration to millions across the globe, working tirelessly during her 70 year reign.
‘She will be greatly missed.’
