TT funfair motion fails

The House of Keys has voted against a debate to bring the TT funfair to the island.

Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse (pictured) brought forward an urgent motion to the sitting on Tuesday on the matter.

He asked that the Tynwald court should at the earliest opportunity be invited to declare whether a TT funfair should be organised this year.

For the motion to be debated, four members needed to stand in support, and then it went straight to a vote on whether it should be debated.

This resulted in 15 against with only six for and the motion failed.

The Department for Enterprise made the announcement last week, saying the government was to ditch the idea this year ‘to create more space in central Douglas for residents and visitors, enabling more potential custom for local businesses’.

It is usually one of the main attractions during the TT fortnight and brings young people to Douglas in droves.

Enterprise Minister Alex Allinson said at the time: ‘This news may be disappointing for some, however the decision not to run the funfair this year has been made with local people and the economy in mind.

‘Our community, businesses and hospitality sector have been deeply affected by the pandemic, so it’s important that we take this opportunity to support all the local events and activities during the island’s biggest event of the year.’

The TT fortnight will span from May 28 to June 11, including practice week.

Currently, entertainment includes the Red Arrows performing over Douglas Bay on June 7 and there will be a fireworks display on Senior Race Day.