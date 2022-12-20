The government is to replace the role of chief secretary with two new senior civil servant jobs, claiming that there is a ‘lack of formal reporting’ to Council of Ministers.
The roles will be a chief executive officer to the government and the chief operating officer for the Cabinet Office.
The salaries for these positions had not been disclosed and the job descriptions had not been published at the time the Manx Independent went to press.
The current role of chief secretary is being filled on an interim basis by Caldric Randall after Will Greenhow stepped down from the job in May after 12 years.
The chief minister commissioned a review into the position of chief secretary by Beamans Management Consultants.
The Council of Ministers has looked at the review and met on December 15 to discuss the findings.
A Council of Ministers spokesperson said: ‘While the chief secretary is routinely in attendance in Council of Ministers, and chairs the Chief Officer Group, there is a lack of formal reporting to council, or from Chief Officer Group (COG).’
The restructuring of the role was agreed by the Council of Ministers and will ‘provide clarity as to the overall responsibility the position has for governance, line management, accountability and performance across government departments.’
The chief executive of the government will entail leading the civil service and reporting to the Council of Ministers on behalf of the chief officer group.
The new chief executive will still answer to the chief minister, and act as an advisor in terms of departmental matters, as the chief secretary.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘Establishing a clear and modern remit and capacity for the most senior role in the civil service is vital for the performance of government and delivery for the public.
‘There is a need to ensure a strong accountability and performance framework, positive leadership and management in the public service and capacity for strategic advice to the Council of Ministers, as well as advice to the Lieutenant Governor.
This will also free up space in the Cabinet Office for a new role, chief operating officer.
This new role will entail supporting the delivery of government programmes and improve communication between departments and head up central government departments such as the Office of Human Resources, Government Technology Services and central transformation and policy functions.
The chair of the Public Services Commission, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, said: ‘It is incredibly important that key senior roles in the civil service are developed to ensure a fit for purpose organisation for the future which can deliver excellent core public services and be a place where people want to work and develop in public service, where officers feel supported to deliver the priorities of government for the island.’
The Public Service Commission will begin recruiting for both roles after Christmas after it has written the job description and person specifications for the role.
