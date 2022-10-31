Two vacant seats on local authority board
The authority announced last week that Dawn Sim had resigned from the board.
Having joined the board on May 29, 2016, she served the residents of Port Erin for almost six and a half years.
In her resignation letter, Ms Sim thanked fellow commissioners for their support during her time on the board, during which, ‘fantastic progress’ had been made within Port Erin, which she hoped will continue.
Port Erin Commissioners chairman Godfrey Egee said: ‘Dawn has been a valued member of the board almost two terms and has always strived to ensure the Board does its best for the residents, businesses, and visitors to Port Erin.
‘I will certainly miss her views around the boardroom table but I wish her all the very best for the future.
‘A bye election has been called to replace the two vacant seats on the board. I would welcome any candidates that are interested in standing to contact the office for further details. The role of a commissioner can be very rewarding.
‘Members of local authorities can make a real difference to the environment and quality of life in their local areas by representing the local community and speaking up about issues which are important to them.’
