What’s on Tynwald’s agenda today: The size of a shot of whisky

The standard size of a shot of alcohol could be cut from September 30, if an amendment is approved by Tynwald.

Chair of the Office of Fair Trading John Wannenburgh will bring forward the alcohol weights and measures amendment to Tynwald today (Tuesday).

It follows a consultation carried out by the Office of Fair Trading last year and if changes are approved, measures could be sold in quantities of 25ml.

This will reduce from 28.4ml currently, sold in one fluid or multiples.

As part of the sitting’s questions, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will ask newly-appointed Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson how much additional revenue the government receives for every penny increase in the price of a litre of petrol and diesel.

Prices recently experienced a jump, with EVF selling petrol at 161.9p a litre and diesel at 172.9p at the forecourt opposite Isle of Man Newspapers’ headquarters on Peel Road, Douglas.

It rose at the end of May to 170.9p for petrol and 175.9p for diesel.

There will also be a number of questions for Education Minister Julie Edge.

Rushen MHK Dr Michelle Haywood wants to know what modifications have been made to schools to reduce disease transmission ahead of the predicted autumn and winter wave of Covid-19 infections.

As well as this, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover will ask what steps are being taken to allow students to recover from the effects of the pandemic on their education.

Mr Moorhouse wants an update on the offering of teacher training courses in the island.

However, it was announced last week that people will be able to train as secondary school teachers in the Isle of Man from September this year.

The International Qualified Teacher Status Programme will be delivered for the first time in local schools by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.

Meanwhile, Garff MHK Daphne Caine is wanting to know about the policy over greenways, which are rural, designated tracks on open hill land and plantations.

Off-road enduro bikes were seen in TT week damaging the countryside as bikers failed to use the greenlanes properly.

Mrs Caine will ask Environment Minister Clare Barber if she is content with the current policy and what assessment her department has made over damage caused to ecosystems and habitats around green lanes and the uplands by motor vehicles.

Mr Glover will turn to health, asking how many people the health minister believes may be suffering from Long Covid and what is being done to raise awareness of the condition.