Bride Team Rooms is set to reopen later this year under new owners.
The previous owners of the popular venue announced its closure in October last year but gave no reasons why they had shut down and no indication whether it would reopen.
The well-known northern venue, located in the heart of Bride village, has long been a favourite spot for locals and visitors alike, offering a selection of homemade cakes and refreshments. It has been a stop off point for those visiting the Point of Ayre.
However, it has now been announced the tea rooms will reopen with a new team on board led by Lee Butterworth.
Announcing the news on Facebook, the new owners said: ‘We’re delighted to share that Bride Tea Rooms has new owners! The lovely Lee and his team will be taking over and bringing their own fresh energy to this beautiful little spot.
‘They plan to reopen sometime in November, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates coming soon!
‘As part of this transition, this Facebook page will be closing on September 24. Lee and his team will be launching a brand new Bride Tea Rooms Facebook page, where you’ll be able to follow all the latest news, opening announcements, menus and more.
‘We want to take a moment to say a heartfelt thank you to all our wonderful customers for your support over the years. It’s been a joy to serve you.
‘Please join us in wishing Lee and the team every success in this exciting new chapter. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Bride Tea Rooms!’
