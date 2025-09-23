Three Isle of Man sixth formers have returned from the United Space School in Houston, Texas, after taking part in a simulated mission to Mars.
Ballakermeen High School students Guy McGuinness, Hollie Patterson-Hannay and Patrick Williams were awarded scholarships by River Advisers to attend the two-week summer programme.
The scholarships, run in partnership with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC), have been offered by the company since 2000. This year marked the 25th anniversary of Isle of Man students taking part, with 55 young people having attended since the first scholar, Dr Jennifer Stone, who is now River Advisers’ Chief Strategy Officer.
Organised annually by the Foundation for International Space Education, the school brings together students from about 20 countries. Working in international teams, they plan a crewed mission to Mars with support from NASA astronauts, engineers and scientists.
Guy, who studies mathematics, physics and economics at A-level, was part of the Yellow Team focusing on legal, budget and Mission Control aspects.
He said: ‘I really enjoyed the occasions when the whole school came together, cheering each other on during our final presentations. I loved celebrating together after our team won the football match against the NASA all stars.
‘I was amazed to speak to so many people who had seen the Earth from a totally different perspective - space. Talking to these astronauts made me realise how special our planet is compared to the rest of the known universe. It has encouraged me to explore a career in which I can play a role in protecting our planet and its people.’
Hollie, who is studying physics, mathematics and sociology, joined the Red Team, which worked on the design of the rocket and its journey to and from Mars.
She said: ‘One of the best days we had at the school was when we met astronaut Sunita Williams. She gave us a lecture on what it is like for astronauts in space and what living on the International Space Station was like. It was incredible, meeting one of the most influential women in STEM and getting to talk to her about the experience.
‘Being at Space School has really opened my eyes to the different career paths in the space industry. After A-levels, I hope to either go to university to study mechanical or aerospace engineering or apply to flight school to become a pilot.’
Patrick, who is studying maths, chemistry and German, was assigned to the Green Team, tasked with designing a habitat for living on Mars.
He said: ‘To visit the Johnson Space Center was amazing and it’s one of the most interesting places I have ever been to.
‘Attending Space School has definitely influenced me to do a science-related degree at university, and potentially become a pilot, as all of the astronauts we met were former pilots.’
River Advisers CEO Alexis Martin said: ‘Reaching 25 years is a significant landmark and we are extremely proud of all 55 students who have represented the Island over the years.
‘We have received superb feedback from Space School on how well Guy, Hollie and Patrick acquitted themselves and the fine work they produced in their respective teams.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The scholarships are an incredible opportunity for our young people, and our sincere thanks go to the team at River Advisers - to have reached 25 years is a remarkable achievement.’