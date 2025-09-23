Our focus over the past twelve months on security has proven correct. In February we merged Ports Officers into the Isle of Man Constabulary and we continue with our plans for facial and number plate recognition technology. These are often the unseen efforts of Home Affairs and policing, but they are vital not just to protect our people, but to grow and develop our reputation as a secure and stable place to live and work – a place where sometimes we forget that we and our families can enjoy our island and live in a relative safety not available to others. We should not take this for granted.