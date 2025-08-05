A popular café at a beauty spot on the island’s west coast is due to reopen next spring.
Niarbyl café has been closed for more than two years.
But Manx National Heritage says it will be advertising this autumn for operators to run the venue ahead of it opening in spring 2026.
It says drainage works are progressing well and when complete, a ‘thoughtful and welcoming’ refurbishment of the interior will be carried out.
The café opened in 2005 but closed for refurbishment in early 2023 when the last tenancy ended.
Works began last year with MNH stating that the building was undergoing repair, maintenance and decorative improvements inside and out.
One issue that needed to be resolved was a problem with drainage. New pipework has been installed.
Notices posted at the building say: ‘We are sorry that the café at Niarbyl Bay remains closed at this time.
‘This is while we undertake several areas of refurbishment. While some are now completed, we are currently addressing some drainage issues around the building.
‘Our aim is to have the café open as soon as possible once these issues have been resolved.’
Another notice states that contractors are ‘currently on-site and making great progress’.
A spokesperson for MNH said: ‘Manx National Heritage is delighted to be making strong progress towards reopening the much-loved Niarbyl Bay Café.
‘We remain committed to welcoming new tenants and restoring this iconic café to full operation as soon as possible.
‘Following a detailed investigation into drainage issues, contractors are on site and making excellent progress with essential repairs.
‘Once completed, the café will undergo a thoughtful interior refurbishment to ensure a fresh and welcoming experience for all visitors.
‘This autumn, Manx National Heritage will invite expressions of interest from professional caterers who are passionate about operating at this stunning location before reopening the popular café next spring.’