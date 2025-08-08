The Manannan’s journeys are now running as usual after a faulty generator was fixed by engineers.
On Thursday morning, the Manannan’s journey to Liverpool was cut short due to a technical issue with the generator, with the sailing returning back to the Isle of Man.
The Steam Packet Company then said that despite the best efforts of its engineers and workshop teams, staff were unable to resolve the problem in time for the later 3pm crossing to Liverpool and the 7:15pm return to the island.
At 5:30am this morning however, the company confirmed that the issue had been fixed and sailings would now run as normal.
A spokesperson said: ‘We are pleased to advise passengers that testing has been successful overnight and the Manannan sailings are due to depart as scheduled.
‘We thank all passengers for their understanding whilst our engineering team have worked incredibly hard to get this issue resolved as soon as possible.’
This morning’s 7am journey to Liverpool departed as planned, while the 11:15am return to Liverpool will also go ahead.