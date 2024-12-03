The Dance and Fun Factory at Onchan Park has been welcoming families to the site for around 15 years.
However, the site’s operators confirmed this week that a ‘new job and family commitments’ means the attraction will shut after the festive period.
The structures and equipment within the play area will be sold but the premises are leased from Onchan Commissioners.
Announcing the decision on Facebook, the operators said: ‘Well folks, after 15 years we are closing our doors and the Dance & Fun Factory and Jump Zone IOM structures are up for sale.
The lease premises are leased from Onchan Commissioners and not for sale.
‘Due to a few things such as a new job, family commitments and other things, we will close the doors after Christmas 2024. We want to thank all our staff, customers and especially the children for all your years of continued support.
‘If you are looking for a new venture to buy a small business to start please know that all reasonable offers will be considered. We will sell separately or as a package.