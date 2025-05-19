A Port Erin Commissioner has resigned only weeks after he was re-elected to the role.
Marc Morley walked out of the local authority’s annual general meeting last week in protest after Hannah McKenzie was elected chair.
Mr Morley has served on the board for nine years and was a representative on the Southern Swimming Pool Board for the last five years.
In a statement, he said: ‘Following the AGM held on Tuesday, May 13 and during the public meeting on the same night, it is with regret that I have resigned from Port Erin Commissioners with immediate effect due to the appointment of the new Chairperson Mrs Hannah McKenzie.
‘With there already being a by-election in the coming months, there will be no extra cost to the ratepayer.’
He cited difficulties in his relationship with her saying: ‘I cannot work under Mrs McKenzie’s leadership.’
He cites a complaint made by Mrs McKenzie against him and others within the local authority which he says ‘could have been settled around a table informally’.
Mr Morley added: ‘Following my resignation, I have now time to enjoy not being on the board and I can now set myself new challenges.
‘I have enjoyed the last nine years, which included five years on the board of the Southern Swimming Pool, but I now feel I cannot go any further within Port Erin Commissioners.’
The Clerk of Port Erin Commissioners has accepted the resignation of Mr Morley. Mrs Mackenzie thanked Mr Morley for his time on the board.
She said: ‘On behalf of the Board I would like to extend our appreciation for his service. We respect Mr Morley's decision and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.’
Mrs Mackenzie was elected chair of the commissioners last week with Barbara Guy elected vice-chair which they will hold for the next year.
A by-election is already required for the seventh and final seat and now there will be a further vacant seat after Mr Morley’s resignation.