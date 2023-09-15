Port Erin commissioners has reversed its initial decision to support the Department of Infrastructure’s large vehicle and overnight parking proposals.
Currently the proposals are for local authorities to designate roads for people to park vehicles such as vans and campervans.
Board members said that after reading emails from residents and social media posts they believe the bylaws cover what the department has in mind.
The local authority said it had a ‘duty’ to its residents, traders and visitor but acknowledged parking issues in the village are ‘massive’.