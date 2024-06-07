There are reports that a housing estate in part of the Isle of Man has been shut off by emergency services due to a reported fire.
The apparent blaze in Port Erin is ongoing and started some time this afternoon (Friday).
Witnesses at the scene say the Edremony estate has been closed off as a result of the incident with several cordons at the scene.
A video shot near the scene shows smoke gushing out of a property on the estate amid reports of a house fire.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.
We’ll bring you the latest updates on the incident on our live blog on the incident below.