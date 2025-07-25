The Isle of Man Constabulary has appealed for information after a sign was stolen during this year’s Southern 100 races.
The ‘Castletown Corner’ sign was stolen during the week-long event, which has led to the Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team appealing for information with regards to its whereabouts.
A spokesperson from the Constabulary said: ‘At some point, someone has stolen one of the signs from the area of Stadium Corner.
‘Despite some great racing, weather and atmosphere, this is an issue which really doesn't fit into the spirit of things.
‘We are more than aware it is likely now hanging on someone's wall or bike shed, but it’s still theft and really lets the Southern 100 ethos down.
‘Please return this item if you have it, tell us where it is if you know and share this post to make the person responsible know that they have let the side down.’