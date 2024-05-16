Port Erin’s new Tesco store has officially opened this morning.
The Port Erin store is the fourth of nine new stores set to open on the island this year following Tesco’s acquisition of Shoprite.
Queues lined up outside the store this morning ahead of its 8am opening, with the first people to enter being offered free chocolates, pens and Tesco branded bags to mark the opening.
The inside of the store has been completely revamped, with the former Shoprite layout being scrapped for a more open plan with a number of aisles offering a range of different products.
The store, which closed for its refurbishment in mid-March, includes products from Manx suppliers as well clothing essentials and a Costa coffee machine.
To mark the grand opening, Tesco is donating £1,000 to charity Southern Befrienders – which provides one-to-one companionship to older people who would like extra social contact through a weekly volunteer visit or telephone call.
A spokesperson from the retail giant said: ‘Supporting the local community is hugely important to Tesco and its colleagues, and the new stores will look to have an ongoing positive impact through the retailer’s community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection – supporting charities and community groups across the island.’
Store director Andy Sanderson added: ‘Things are really started to move forwards for us in the island as we open our fourth store.
‘Opening a new large store is always exciting and challenging and we hope this new store plays a key role in the local community.
‘Over the course of the store openings there’ll be around 120 new jobs created and we want to continue to have a positive impact in the local community.’
The new store will open at 8am and its future opening hours will be 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.