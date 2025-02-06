Ports Officers on the Isle of Man have officially joined the Isle of Man Constabulary, forming a new Ports Unit as part of a crime busting government strategy.
The move, which took effect this month, will see Port Officers undergo enhanced training and receive upgraded equipment to strengthen their role at the island’s points of entry.
While their primary responsibility for the safety of ships and passengers remains unchanged, they will now work more closely with police and customs officers.
The government say a key focus of the new unit will be conducting passenger and vehicle checks, contributing to police intelligence reports, and assisting in the recovery of cash and assets linked to criminal activity.
The unit will also see increased collaboration between customs, police, ports, and police dog officers to enhance enforcement at the island’s ports.
A new search shed is currently under construction at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, which will provide enhanced facilities for inspections and enforcement activities.
The formation of the Ports Unit is a key step in the government’s wider ‘Securing our Island’ Strategy, a spokesperson said.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening border security and preventing criminal activities at the island’s entry points, and according to the Government, the strategy is built around four core policy principles designed to improve protection and co-operation between law enforcement agencies.
In the strategy, issued by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), it says the island faces a range of threats from ‘criminals who seek to exploit our open borders and our position within the Common Travel Area’.
A spokesperson added: ‘Recognising the risk to our island, the Council of Ministers has set clear policy principles to guide the development of improved protection at our points of entry.
‘This initiative ensures our law enforcement agencies are working together towards shared goals.’