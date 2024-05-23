Port St Mary held its Annual General Meeting and monthly public meeting on Wednesday, and re-elected a chair and vice-chair to the board.
The commissioners re-elected Bernadette Williams as the chair of the board, and chose Laurence Vaughan-Williams to carry on in the deputy role.
Expenses were submitted at the meeting – Mrs Williams and commissioner Norman McGregor-Edwards attended every meeting over the last year and were paid £420 for their time.
Commissioner Rebecca Gelling attended 12 and was paid £360 while Laurence Vaughan-Williams has been paid £300 for his participation at 10 meetings.
Commissioner Callum O’Meara has waived his payment, and the two new board members, Jean Teare and David Scott received £30 each for one meeting.
Also on the agenda was a discussion about beach cleaning.
Clerk Hayley Kinvig told the board that the current arrangement means there’s a gap of four weeks between cleans, because of the needs of the local farmer.
Ms Kinvig said this is currently costing the board £320 per clean, and she has asked Port Erin Commissioners about the use of their staff and beach sweeper machine in the other weeks.
She also said there are various licences that are needed for the operation of the machine and for the collection and storing of the seaweed.
Another item which the board discussed was the mariner’s shelter which has finished being refurbished and will be handed back to the Department of Infrastructure’s harbour department.
However, the board was told that whilst the works have been completed to its side of the shelter, the DoI has sought legal advice, asking them to pay for some of the repairs on their part of the building.
The clerk said everything that has been asked of the commissioners has been completed.
It was confirmed that the Mona’s Queen memorial service will take place next Wednesday.
The end of a two-minute silence will be marked with a steam whistle which recently featured in an exhibition about the tragedy.
By Emma Draper - Local democracy reporter