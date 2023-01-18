This comes a week after the Royal Mail withdrew the service on January 11 following a ‘cyber incident’.
The Post Office will distribute any mail it has withheld during the removal of international post.
A Post Office spokesperson said: ‘Untracked international small parcels and all international tracked services will continue to be subject to disruption.
‘We therefore ask our customers to continue to retain these items until further notice.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience.’