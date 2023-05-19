Postman Paul Timson has hand delivered a bespoke gift made for King Charles III - Lord of Mann – and Queen Camilla, to Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the people of the Isle of Man.
The Isle of Man Post Office was asked by the Cabinet Office to make the special delivery, which took place on Wednesday.
The Isle of Man Post Office, the Cabinet Office, Isle of Man Airport, Loganair and London City Airport were involved.
The gift is a handcrafted wooden bowl, inlaid with peregrine falcons made from recycled silver.
Designed and made by Manx artists, it is said to reflect the king’s life-long passion for the environment and traditional craftsmanship – while referencing the island’s rich heritage, language and culture.
The gift started its journey at Government Offices in Douglas to Postal Headquarters, Ronaldsway Airport and London City Airport before reaching its final destination at Buckingham Palace in London.
On arrival at the pPalace, Paul had special permission to be able to travel through the gates and make the personal delivery to the Royal Household mailroom.
The photographic journey will be recorded in the Public Records Office as part of the Isle of Man’s Coronation activities for the benefit of future generations.
Postman Paul said: ‘It was an absolute honour to represent Isle of Man Post Office in delivering a gift to Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Isle of Man Government to mark the coronation.
‘The day was an amazing experience which I’ll never forget. A huge thank you to the Cabinet Office, Isle of Man Airport, Loganair, London City Airport and Isle of Man Post Office for making it possible and ensuring everything ran smoothly from the start to the finish of a very special delivery journey.”
Diane Kelsey MLC, vice-chairman of the Post Office, said: ‘I am delighted that the Isle of Man Post Office has been included in the island’s wide-ranging contribution to the celebration of the Coronation of King Charles – Lord of Mann – and Queen Camilla.
‘The teamwork across all areas of the community has been inspiring.’