It’s that time of year when I look back and say to myself ‘where has 2025 gone?’ before shoving a Lindt reindeer in my gob, curling up into the foetal position, and having an existential crisis. To distract myself from the inevitability of getting closer to death, I often look back at the news for the year, which makes me realise that time hasn’t flown quite as quickly as it feels.
It’s been a rough year news wise both close to home and far from home. The infinite news cycle can easily make us feel hopeless, divided, and angry. So, it’s important to take stock of the good stories that have come from the last 364 days. With that in mind, allow me to act as your ‘Ghost of Christmas Past’ and show you some of the good parts, Manx trends, and ‘oh yeah, I forgot that happened’ moments of 2025.
In January, it was a rough start. Storm Eowyn hit us with 107mph winds leading to a red weather warning, cancelled sailings, and the stripping of a roof in Glen Wyllin. (Didn’t manage the full house; pathetic). An investigation was launched after schools received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax. The Isle of Man was also dubbed one of the best places to travel in 2025 by the BBC during the month (corr).
In February, in a year where £28 million was spent on sending celebrities into space for 11 minutes – during that limited time, Katy Perry opted to sing to a camera rather than look out the window – more than 10,000 Manxies visited the Moon for free, courtesy of artist Luke Jerram. Local 20-year-old Isla Gale became the first woman to achieve the Certificate of Competency as Deck Officer Class 2 – a significant qualification in the fishing world – and a 2,000-year-old spoon was discovered on the island. Dating back to the Iron Age and used at the time to tell the future rather than eating Frosties, the spoon was discovered by detectorist Rob Middleton who found it on private land.
In March, the big news was the announcement that the island was expecting its first Wetherspoons. But while we were drooling over the idea of breakfast and a pint for 2p, a local teen was dominating in the largest dog show in the world. Kayla and her pooch Oscar picked up three awards at Crufts at the NEC in Birmingham. ‘That’s great and all but what about the barber’s industry?’ I hear you demand in exasperation. Funny you should ask. Also this month, Manx barber Marcus Andrea came third in the Big Barber Bash in London.
In April, the Isle of Man took a substantial step forward in reproductive rights – particularly for same sex couples – with new legislation looking to bolster equality by updating laws on fertilisation, embryology, and surrogacy. WWII veteran James Fenton celebrated his 103rd birthday and a film focussing on the Vagabonds Ladies rugby team was shortlisted in the Progressive Social Change category of the Brand Film Awards, alongside the likes of Vodafone and Nissan.
In May, the Daily Mirror claimed Port Erin Beach could be the best in the world. More good news from the South followed, as for the first time two women – Hannah MacKenzie and Barbara Guy – were chosen as the new chair and vice chair of Port Erin Commissioners. May also saw the release of John Craine’s No Man is an Island, a powerful short film documenting the decriminalisation of homosexuality on the Isle of Man. Local detectorist Ronald Clucas also discovered a rare piece of Viking gold, which was declared as actual Treasure.
In June, a mongoose called Gef escaped from Curragh’s Wildlife Park – no relation, thank God – and was later found in the grounds of the brewery and sent back to rehab after undoing all that hard work. Dusty the cat also made a run for it, actually making it onto the boat. After sneaking into a white van, she was later found 700km away in Devon. The community rallied around and raised £1,000 to get Dusty back – an average ticket price for taking a pet on the ferry – and, against her best efforts, she was returned to Manx shores, which is probably why she looks so annoyed. Three islanders were honoured by King Charles in the 2025 Birthday Honours List – Nigel Philip Godfrey MBE, Mrs Karen Norton BEM, and Mr John David Watterson MBE – and it was announced that the Family Library would be saved after teetering on the brink of closure.
In July, the Gaiety Theatre celebrated its 125th birthday and fifteen Manx food products received Great Taste Awards from the UK Guild of Fine Food.
In August, in a last-ditch attempt to rid himself of Mr Blobby, Noel Edmonds confirmed the Isle of Man as his new home. During the month, a whopping five Manx National Heritage sites won international awards, with the Manx Museum, Laxey Wheel, Castle Rushen, House of Manannan and Peel Castle placed amongst the top 10 per cent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.
In September, everyone released a collective sigh of relief after finding out there’d be no fatalities at this year’s TT and MGP - probably because they were rained off. And, though it was wet, it was hot. I’m talking about the Met Office, you pervert, which claimed summer 2025 was the warmest on record. Locals cast their eyes to the skies to cop a pupilful of the Aurora Borealis. Local man Jim Parkes celebrated his 106th birthday and the £70 million Liverpool Ferry Terminal was nominated for an Architecture Award for being in such good nick.
In October, the Family Library reopened its doors to the public under the new name Manx Family Centre.
In November, the public voted on ‘Mona’ as the name for the new horse tram foal, which is apt as I will be moaning when I get stuck behind her while driving along the prom. Aimee Ford was crowned Wedding Cake Artist of the Year in a competition described as the ‘Oscars of the cake world’, and everyone had a collective meltdown over M&S’s glow up.
In December, Port Erin’s Mantons was a finalist in the British Independent Retailers Association Christmas Window of the Year awards for 2025 and, in a bid to get us to forget the trauma they caused, the contractors undertaking the M&S refurb donated and delivered Christmas presents to Noble’s children’s ward. And Tyson Fury, the ‘Gypsy King’ himself, was also said to have moved to the Isle of Man, at least on paper, before allegedly doing serious damage to the spud stock at Terry’s Tatos in Douglas.