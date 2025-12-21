In June, a mongoose called Gef escaped from Curragh’s Wildlife Park – no relation, thank God – and was later found in the grounds of the brewery and sent back to rehab after undoing all that hard work. Dusty the cat also made a run for it, actually making it onto the boat. After sneaking into a white van, she was later found 700km away in Devon. The community rallied around and raised £1,000 to get Dusty back – an average ticket price for taking a pet on the ferry – and, against her best efforts, she was returned to Manx shores, which is probably why she looks so annoyed. Three islanders were honoured by King Charles in the 2025 Birthday Honours List – Nigel Philip Godfrey MBE, Mrs Karen Norton BEM, and Mr John David Watterson MBE – and it was announced that the Family Library would be saved after teetering on the brink of closure.