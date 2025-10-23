Staff and volunteers from Praxis Care’s Clifton Terrace service took to the Strand Centre in Douglas to mark World Mental Health Day recently.
As a result they raised £1,359 to enrich the lives of those with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia.
Staff, tenants and volunteers came together to raise awareness of mental health challenges and promote the support Praxis Care offers across the island.
The team ran a lively fundraising stall selling handmade keyrings crocheted by one of the groups, alongside a competition, with the lucky winner receiving a hamper.
Singer Taffy volunteered his time to entertain staff and shoppers with live performances throughout the day, drawing crowds and helping to boost donations.
In total, £474 was raised on the day at the stall, with an additional £875 received through online donations.
Nicolette Powell, head of operations for Praxis Care in the Isle of Man said: ‘It was a fantastic day. We had so many visitors and the atmosphere was brilliant.
‘We’re thrilled with the amount raised, which will go directly towards supporting the wellbeing of our tenants and others who use our mental health services.’
Praxis Care extended thanks to everyone who contributed to the day’s success, including Key Group, Esther Moore, Taffy and the staff of the Strand Centre.
These funds will enable Praxis Care to provide more outings and activities for tenants and the people they support.
To learn more about Praxis Care’s work or volunteering opportunities, the team will continue to have a stand in the Strand, featuring handmade craft items for sale and information about how to get involved.
To learn more about Praxis Care’s mental health services in the island, visit: https://www.praxiscare.org/isle-of-man/iom-mental-health