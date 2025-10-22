A 20-year-old motorist who drove with friends on his roof and bonnet has been sentenced to 120 hours' community service.
Dillon Ricky Brown has also been banned from the roads for a year.
He must also take an extended driving test at the end of the disqualification and pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told magistrates that Brown was driving a Land Rover at Battery Pier, on May 14, at 9.05pm.
A witness filmed the incident, which showed him driving with one person on the roof of his car and another on the bonnet.
Brown, who lives at Somerset Road in Douglas, attended a voluntary interview on May 16 at police headquarters, and admitted he'd been the driver.
He said two people had gotten onto the vehicle and he thought it would make them get off if he drove.
He said that he hadn’t thought it was dangerous but accepted that others might think that.
Brown said there had been no other road users around, and told police they should watch the cameras there, adding it was ‘the least dangerous of the s*** that happens.’
The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that a probation report painted a very different picture of his client.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea, and said there’d been no injuries or damage caused.
‘Friends climbed on voluntarily,’ said Mr Glover.
‘He accepts he was the one driving. A lot of bravado and peer pressure played a role in his decision making.’
Magistrates told Brown: ‘This was an incredibly reckless decision.
‘You could have seriously injured one or two of your mates.
‘We hope this was just a rash decision.’