A 31-year-old man has been fined £300 for being drunk and disorderly outside a Douglas hotel.
Ashley Graham Kelly had to be restrained by staff outside Premier Inn until police arrived.
After admitting the offence, he was also banned from entering licensed premises and buying or being sold alcohol for three months.
Kelly was also fined a further £800 for a drink-driving offence, committed in 2020, for which he had previously been sentenced to community service.
He had completed 100 hours out of the 200 hours ordered but said that due to his current job he was unable to do further hours.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes discharged the remaining hours and replaced them with the £800 fine.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that the latest offence had taken place on June 24, at 2.40am.
Police were called to Premier Inn after security staff reported that they were restraining a man due to fears that he may become violent.
When officers arrived they reported that Kelly was slurring his words, had glazed eyes, and smelled of alcohol.
Police took hold of him but he was said to have been aggressive, swearing and shouting.
Kelly opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate, and pleaded guilty to the drunk and disorderly charge.
However, he said he had only been aggressive and disorderly once the police had turned up.
He claimed that he had made numerous complaints against them regarding police harassment and that he was only aggressive if there was a threat to him.
A probation report agreed that it would be best to discharge what was left of the previous community service order and replace it with a fine, as Kelly was currently doing shift work in a catering job.
The community service order was imposed after Kelly failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 78 on November 7, 2020.
He was also in a vehicle taken without consent.
He was given a three-year driving ban at the time, which remains in force.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes ordered Kelly, who lives at Strand Street, Douglas, to pay at a rate of £10 per week.