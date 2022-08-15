Pride parade brings music, rainbows and drag to prom
+ 5
(View All)
Isle of Pride 2022 - Parade Queens
Subscribe newsletter
Hundreds of pride-goers marched along Douglas promenade for the Isle of Man’s second annual pride parade this weekend.
The parade route started at the beginning of the prom walkway and continued towards the Villa Marina gardens where the main festival was taking place.
Many of the attendees held up posters showcasing messages of protest and calling for action on issues like the lack of availability of PrEP, a preventative HIV drug, in the Isle of Man.
There was also a series of placards highlighting LGBTQ+ history both on the island and internationally including the introduction of section 28 in the UK and Alan Shea’s protest on Tynwald day in 1991.
Mr Shea was also at the event, driving in a specially designed ‘Isle of Pride’ car.
Alongside the members of the public who walked the route, there was also a drumming group and a float carrying a group of local drag artists including Vida LaFierce and Fenella Beach.
The promenade itself was also decorated for the event with the progress pride flag flying alongside the Manx flags on the flagpoles along the walkway. Many of those who walked the route also wore many different pride flags, which have come to represent the variety of identities within the LGBTQ+ community, around their shoulders, with a huge rainbow flag also being carried by many of the parade-goers at the front of the group.
l More in Thursday’s Manx Independent.