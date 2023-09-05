Ramsey Horticultural Society will host its end of summer show on Saturday, September 9.
The show is not just for Produce but all bakers and homemakers.
There are sections for floral art, junior classes, preserves photography, the heaviest tomato, handicrafts, Lego models and painted stones.
There are trophies to be awarded that have a historical connection to the town,
The Aristoc Cup is named after the factory that used to make stockings, the A.S. Kelly Cup presented by Spencer Kelly, a long time MHK for Ramsey and the K. Quayle Bonnag Cup.
The show is to be held in S. Paul`s Church Hall on Saturday with doors opening to the public at 1.30pm.
Entries may be brought along on the evening of Friday, September 8, 5pm – 7pm or on Saturday 9th 8am – 10am. Any queries can be made by contacting the Secretary on [email protected]