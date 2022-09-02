Produce show’s return was a blooming great success
St John’s Produce Show 2022. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography).
St John’s Methodist Hall hosted a produce show for the first time since 2019 at the weekend, following a break because of the Covid pandemic.
All proceeds from Saturday’s show went to charities Isle Listen and the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, which were represented by Adam Hudgeon and Trudi Hudson respectively.
The prizes were presented by the two charities representatives, who thanked the committee and explained how the money raised would benefit their work.
Maddie and Steven Sloane won the best exhibit in show, with their beetroot plants that was also awarded the best vegetable exhibit.
Audrey Corrin won best exhibit in sweets, jams and pickles.
Paul Kelly won best exhibit in confectionery, a section with more than 100 entries, with his prizewinning shortbread.
Paul also won the best sandwich cake made by a man category.
Dougie and Sammie Smith had a successful day as they won most points and most entries in children’s confectionery.
Ella Cottier won best exhibit in children’s confectionery (11 – 16) and also best exhibit in children’s art and crafts.
Evie Wardell won best exhibit in children’s confectionery (under-10).
Juan Corrin won best exhibit in flowers with his gladioli.
Best photography exhibit was won by Bill Quine.
The competition was followed by an auction of some of the show pieces.
