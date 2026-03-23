A new initiative aimed at encouraging people on the island to ditch their cars for alternative forms of transport is being launched.
Better Journeys was launched in Jersey and Guernsey last year and will arrive in the Isle of Man later this year.
Director of the Better Journeys project Rollo de Sausmarez said: ‘We started the Better Journeys Project because we realised that if we can change how we travel around, we are better equipped to deal with many of the pressing problems of our time.
‘Those choosing better ways to get around are healthier, happier, less stressed and increasingly better off financially.
‘Workplaces get healthier, happier staff and the island has less pollution. Less land may also be given over to parking which could be put to better use while other road users experience less congestion and more parking.’
Similar schemes have already been introduced in major cities and Mr de Sausmarez believes they can also work in more rural areas.
He said: ‘These types of sustainable or active transport advocacy ideas are well known in large cities like Paris and London. Cities have vast volumes of people to move around and finite space.
‘As the initiative started in Guernsey, then Jersey and now the Isle of Man this year, it brings the perspective that islands are uniquely placed to lean into. Yes, we have fewer people to move around but the distances are shorter and space is at a premium.’
Better Journeys Week will take place on May 18 and will challenge people and organisations across the Crown Dependencies to try different, better ways of getting around.
In Guernsey and Jersey, workplaces have temporarily closed their car parks and introduced initiatives to get staff engaged during the week. Schools have also been running special events, including bike buses and walk-to-school days.
Mr de Sausmarez said: ‘Overwhelmingly, before they do it, people think it’s going to be hard, but generally they really welcome the week and often the “trialled” way of getting about becomes the new normal.
‘We’re going to be reaching out through our networks to connect to Isle of Man businesses and schools and invite them to take part this year.
‘We’ve already collaborated with Net Zero IoM, so we’ll be activating it through them as well.
‘We hope that, like Guernsey and Jersey, the Isle of Man will see thousands choose better ways of getting around for that week in May and beyond.’
The Isle of Man launch of the project comes as international professional services firm Mourant has been announced as lead sponsor.
Jen Watson, Mourant’s Head of Responsible Business, said: ‘Encouraging more sustainable ways of getting around isn’t just good for the environment, it also has a real impact on people’s health and wellbeing. Better Journeys Week brings that to life in a practical, positive way.’
Better Journeys Week will take place between May 18 and 22. In 2025, hundreds of businesses and schools across the Channel Islands took part.