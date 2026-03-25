That is according to a new survey highlighting growing concerns over reliability, cost and connectivity.
The study conducted by market research consultancy firm Island Global Research between January 7 and February 1 this year found satisfaction levels on the island are among the lowest across the Crown Dependencies, with confidence in future travel links also trailing behind Jersey and Guernsey.
In the Isle of Man, just 17% of respondents said they were satisfied with the reliability of air travel and the choice of destinations by air, while only 18% were satisfied with the cost of both air and sea travel. Satisfaction with reliability by sea stood at 27%.
Both the Isle of Man Airport and the Steam Packet Company have issued statements responded to the survey results pointing to wider economic factors, improved performance, positive customer feedback and the work ongoing in their respective areas.
But across all measures, fewer than half of respondents to the Global Research survey expressed satisfaction, with the island seeing a notable decline in most areas compared with a similar survey conducted in 2019.
The sharpest fall was in satisfaction with the choice of air destinations, which dropped by 42 percentage points.
Concerns were also reflected in confidence about the future.
Only 20% of Isle of Man respondents said they had a high level of confidence that travel links would meet the needs of residents travelling for personal or business reasons over the next five years.
Similar levels, around one in five, were recorded for confidence in supporting businesses, tourism and the security of vital lifeline routes.
While the picture is challenging across all three islands, Guernsey residents reported slightly more positive views, particularly regarding ferry services.
In contrast, Jersey and the Isle of Man recorded lower levels of confidence and satisfaction overall.
Speaking about the findings, managing director of Island Global Research Lindsay Jefferies said: ‘Our research shows residents across the Crown Dependencies continue to have concerns about the reliability, cost and long-term resilience of off-island travel links.
‘Guernsey’s sea travel performs comparatively well, but overall levels of satisfaction and confidence in future provision remain low.
‘These findings highlight the need for ongoing investment, clear planning and open communication to help ensure our islands stay well-connected and supported in the years ahead.’
The survey gathered responses from 2,463 residents across the three islands, including 756 from the Isle of Man.
The questions for the survey were asked in the wider context of a holiday survey.
Participants were asked about satisfaction with cost, reliability and destination choice, as well as their confidence that transport links will meet future needs.
Feedback from Isle of Man respondents pointed to growing frustration with disruption and delays, with many suggesting services have become less reliable in recent years.
Concerns were also raised about high travel costs and limited connectivity, with some warning of wider impacts on residents, businesses and tourism.
Isle of Man Airport response
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Airport welcomed the survey findings, saying: ‘The cost of travel to and from the island remains closely linked to wider economic factors.
‘The report indicates that the average fare from the Isle of Man in 2025 stood at £71 (excluding taxes), compared with £69 for Jersey and £85 for Guernsey.
‘In terms of operational performance, we acknowledge that there continues to be some residual impact from the challenges experienced across the aviation sector in 2023.
‘Perception versus reality remains an important consideration; however, performance has improved significantly.
‘In 2025, 2% of flights from the Isle of Man were cancelled, compared with 6% in 2023, while on-time performance improved from 69% in 2023 to 78% in 2025.
‘Notably, during the summer months of 2025, Isle of Man Airport ranked 3rd out of 25 airports (UK and British Isles) for punctuality, placing it among the strongest performers.
‘With regard to routes and connectivity, we recognise that there is more to be done.
‘The Airport is committed to supporting the development of new routes and increasing the frequency of existing services.
‘We are working closely with colleagues in the Department for Enterprise and with political representatives to drive progress in this area. While this remains a challenging market- with a declining number of regional carriers operating- we remain optimistic about opportunities for sustainable growth.
‘It is also important to recognise that airlines, not airports, bear the financial risk of operating routes. As such, unless services are supported or subsidised, airlines will understandably prioritise routes that are commercially viable and capable of delivering sustainable returns.’
Steam Packet response
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said: ‘The company acknowledges the results of this survey, and that reliability, affordability and choice of routes remain vitally important concerns for residents and businesses across the island.
‘The company is dedicated to making improvements across all areas of the business, based on the feedback of our customers and island residents provided through regular surveys, the company’s Trustpilot account and other sources.
‘In particular the company has implemented an ongoing strategic pricing initiative to make ferry travel more affordable, is introducing new routes and schedules, and started the process of investing in a new, dedicated Liverpool Ferry - for which over 4,000 respondents have provided their input.
‘In 2025, the company carried 682,097 passengers, an 8.2% increase on 2024, including 69,019 children who travelled for free, and transported 203,319 vehicles, up 4.2% on the previous year, across 2,144 sailings.
‘As the company looks towards its 200th year, the focus remains on continuing to improve for all users.’