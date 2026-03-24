A new lecture exploring the lives of young people in medieval times is set to take place at the Manx Museum this weekend.
The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IOMNHAS) will continue its winter programme of talks on Saturday (March 28) with a presentation by researcher Isobel Grimley titled Illuminating Young Medieval Lives on the Isle of Man.
The event will be held in the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre and will begin at the earlier time of 2pm. The change to the usual schedule is to allow time for the society’s annual general meeting to take place beforehand.
Ms Grimley is a final-year PhD candidate in archaeology at the University of Bradford and is currently completing her doctoral thesis examining the concept of frailty and how it can be applied to the skeletal remains of children, adolescents and young adults.
Her research has developed a new methodology for assessing signs of frailty in skeletal remains. The approach has been applied to individuals from medieval and post-medieval England and the Isle of Man, but it can also be used to study human remains from many other historical periods and locations.
Before beginning her PhD, Ms Grimley completed a master’s degree in osteoarchaeology at the University of Sheffield and a bachelor’s degree in biological anthropology at the University of Kent.
She has a particular interest in research that helps shed light on the experiences of children and young people in the past, a group that is often overlooked in historical and archaeological studies.
Isobel said: ‘People who experience early life adversity are particularly vulnerable to health challenges which can leave lasting traces on their skeletons.
‘This talk will present research undertaken on the skeletal remains of medieval children and young adults buried on the Isle of Man which was supported by an IoMNHAS Marshall Cubbon bursary and a Culture Vannin grant.
‘This research draws on the concept of frailty, the application of a novel osteological method, in addition to analysis of carbon and nitrogen stable isotopes to explore growing up in medieval times.’
As is customary with IOMNHAS lectures, the presentation will be followed by refreshments, with tea, coffee and biscuits available for those attending.
Organisers are advising people to arrive early to secure a seat, as the talks are often well attended. Non-members are welcome to attend and will have the opportunity to make a voluntary contribution if they wish.
The society will soon begin its programme of summer excursions for 2026, offering opportunities for members and visitors to explore the island’s history, archaeology and natural environment.
Further information about the Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society and details of how to join can be found on its website or social media pages.