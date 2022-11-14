Looking for a new project? Check out these ‘fixer-upper’ properties for sale
If you’re looking for a new project, these ‘fixer-upper’ properties might be perfect for you.
Renovating a house can be a big undertaking, but it can have impressive results - and for those that have the time to take on the task, it can be rewarding and even lucrative if you then sell the property.
From hobby workshops to former offices, here are some of the Isle of Man’s project houses for sale for £200,000 or less.
Jurby Road, St Judes - £85,000
This detached building was built in 2012 close to St Judes crossroads and has previously been used as a hobby workshop.
It is currently registered as a domestic use/store and could be used for a variety of uses including residential, subject to planning consents.
The building is 28 square metres with the potential to extend upwards, and is set in an overall site of 112 square metres with two car parking spaces.
New Road, Laxey - £119,500
Whitehouse Cottage is described as a property with “great potential”, which requires full refurbishment.
There is the potential to extend the property, which is set in approximately three quarters of an acre (subject to planning permission).
Inside, there are two floors, the ground floor featuring an open plan lounge and kitchen, and a bedroom/bathroom area on the first floor.
Stanley Mount East, Ramsey- £120,000
This second-floor flat has been “substantially” redeveloped, but requires completing, with a part fitted kitchen and a newly tiled bathroom.
Described by the agent as an “ideal starter property for a budding developer”, the flat has been fully rewired and replumbed.
The flat is made up of an open plan lounge/kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes.
Main Road, Onchan - £169,000
This detached building has the potential for redevelopment subject to planning permission.
Previously used as an office, the interior requires refurbishment before use, while the exterior is made up of a path and grass area.
The property is close to the A2, near the Onchan Methodist Church and Onchan Village Green.
