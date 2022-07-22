Secret stairways, libraries and chandeliers - take a peek at the island’s most expensive houses

There are several multi-million pound homes on the Isle of Man ( Chrystals )

There is some impressive architecture on display in the Isle of Man, but have you ever wondered what the grandest houses on the island look like?

While they are out of most people’s price range - £30,000,000 is no trifling matter - it can still be fun to take a look at what kind of house you could live in if you won the lottery.

We’ve rounded up the three fanciest, most expensive houses that the Isle of Man has to offer.

Arragon Mooar, Santon - £30,000,000

As the most expensive house on the Isle of Man, Arragoan Mooar has a library, a photographic room, and even a secret stairway. ( Savills )

Arragon Mooar was designed and curated by inventor Dr John Taylor, who led research into thermostatic control in electric kettles and constructed the Corpus Clock, which is on display in Cambridge.

The property, completed in 2014, is built of red sandstone and covers 23,000 square feet. Inside the main house, on the ground floor there are four offices, a library, a drawing room, a dining room, a family room/kitchen, a pantry, a utility room, a cloakroom, a garden hall and the main atrium.

The reception hall on the ground floor. ( Savills )

The mansion features its own private library. ( Savills )

The lower ground floor includes three store rooms, a photographic room, a boot/cloak room, a workroom, an electric store, a heat store, a garden porch and a wine store.

Upstairs, on the first floor are six bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms, a galleried landing, two dressing rooms, and a laundry room, while the second floor is made up of an open sun terrace and a covered walkway. There is even a secret stairway hidden in the house!

The house comes with three cottages, which between them have eight bedrooms, and an orangery with a potting shed.

The grounds are made up of 280 acres of farmland, with panoramic coastal views.

Ballarioghyn, Santon - £8,000,000

Ballarioghyn’s grounds include a tennis court, an equestrian area and landscaped lawns. ( Chrystals )

This modern version of a Georgian mansion was built in 1992 and sits in 19 acres of land.

With a portico entrance canopy, the ground floor of Ballarioghyn is made up of an entrance hall, a library, a study, a lounge, a drawing room, a dining room, a breakfast room, a kitchen, a snug and a rear hall, as well as cloakrooms.

A master bedroom fit for a queen. ( Chrystals )

Impressive chandeliers are dotted throughout the house. ( Chrystals )

On the first floor is a galleried landing, four bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms, a family bathroom, a treatment room with space for a sauna, a billiards room, and a games room/library.

The property comes with a guest cottage, including a lounge, kitchen, shower room and two bedrooms.

Outside there are four paddocks, as well as an indoor equestrian area and three sets of stables, landscaped lawns with a pergola and a tennis court.

Kentraugh House, Rushen - £6,750,000

An aerial view of Kentraugh House. ( Chrystals )

Dating back to 1820, Kentraugh House comes with two lodge houses and estate outbuildings, set in 26 acres of grounds,

On the ground floor are a dining room, a sitting room, a drawing room, a library, a music room, an orangery, a snug, an office, a kitchen, a utility room, a cloakroom and a store room.

Kentraugh House has a long history, dating back to the 1800s. ( Chrystals )

The first floor is made up of seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and a store room, has a further six bedrooms and one bathroom.