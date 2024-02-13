This “substantial” house for sale sits in more than 25 acres of land and offers both character and contemporary living.
Mullen Rhenass House, on the outskirts of Kirk Michael, is in a secluded position offering a rural getaway.
Entering the property, a porch leads to a reception hall with a stained glass window and a fireplace, opening to the family room.
Double doors from the lounge lead through to the dining room, while running alongside the reception rooms is a conservatory with a 29 foot ceiling.
To the rear of the ground floor is a kitchen and breakfast room with integrated appliances and a utility area.
Completing this level is a lounge with a feature limestone fireplace, a bathroom, and an integral single garage.
Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, the master of which includes a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom, another featuring an en-suite bathroom, and a third including a dressing room.
Separate from the main house is a detached double garage with an attached garden store and a hobby room / gym on the first floor.
Outside, the house is approached via a private bridge, and is set in approximately 25 acres of land.
The grounds include an ornamental lily pond, a chicken coop and run, a vegetable garden, a greenhouse and a decked seating area, as well as grazing land.
The property is being sold by estate agents Black Grace Cowley for a guide price of £910,000.
The agent commented: “Black Grace Cowley are pleased to offer Mullen Rhenass House to the market, a substantial detached house situated in a rural position on the outskirts of Kirk Michael.
“The property occupies a generous, secluded plot with the addition of approximately 25 acres of grazing land.”