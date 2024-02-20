This “exquisite” home for sale sits in four acres of woodlands and dates back to the 1800s.
Old Reservoir House, in Onchan, was built in 1864 and is surrounded by “serene” woodlands, along with the Groudle River.
The property combines its traditional heritage with contemporary comforts and has been modernised throughout.
Entering the property, a storm porch leads into a reception hall with tiled flooring and an electric fireplace.
The central area of the ground floor is the triple aspect kitchen, dining room and living room, featuring a bespoke kitchen space with polished concrete counters, a built-in wine cabinet, and bi-fold doors to a decked terrace.
The living area includes a cast iron wood-burning stove and sliding glass doors to the family room.
Beyond the family room is a further reception room and a snug with another cast iron log-burning stove.
The snug offers access to the master bedroom suite, which includes a dressing room with a bank of wardrobes, and an en-suite bathroom with a rain shower.
Upstairs, there are three further bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom, while completing the accommodation is a utility room and a WC.
From the outside of the property, there is access to a triple-aspect gym or hobbies room.
The grounds span four acres and are made up of wooded grounds, through which the River Groudle flows, as well as decked terraces for al fresco entertainment.
The property is being sold by Deanwood Estate Agents for a guide price of £1,400,000.
The agent commented: “Old Reservoir House, an exquisite four-bedroom dwelling dating back to 1864, resides within the embrace of four acres of serene woodland, fostering an atmosphere of complete seclusion and privacy.
“Melding the elegance of its traditional heritage with the comforts of contemporary living, this residence is a masterful combination of the past and the present.
“Old Reservoir House stands as a testament to heritage, contemporary luxury, and an unparalleled connection to nature, providing a haven for those seeking a refined lifestyle within the Isle of Man's embrace.”