The cheapest apartments for sale on the island this month cost less than £100k

Friday 12th August 2022 2:01 pm
iom cheap
This apartment is close to the coast. (Cowley Groves )

Are you in the market for your own home?

Whether you are taking your first step onto the property ladder or simply looking for a change, you’ll likely want to keep costs as low as possible.

We’ve researched the cheapest apartments available right now - and they all cost less than £100k.

Derby Road, Douglas - £74,950

iom cheap
The flat has a view over the bay. (Harmony Homes )

This second-floor apartment in Douglas has a distant view of the bay. The flat is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. The kitchen has black marble effect worktops and a front aspect window overlooking Derby Road.

Ascog Hall, Ramsey - £82,500

iom cheap
The apartment is close to the coast. (Cowley Groves )

The apartment in Ascog Hall is close to the coast, with a communal entrance from the pier side. Inside the flat is a lounge and kitchen area, one bedroom and an en-suite bathroom. Due to its close proximity to the sea, the apartment has panoramic views over the water.

Belmont Terrace, Douglas - £90,000

iom cheap
The flat is close to the town centre. (Harmony Homes )

Close to Douglas town centre is this third floor flat, which is a walkable distance to the coast. The apartment is made up of a kitchen, a lounge, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

St Paul’s Apartments, Ramsey - £95,000

iom cheap
The apartment gets plenty of morning sun through the windows. (Cowley Groves )

This Ramsey apartment is close to the Queen’s Promenade and the sea. Inside there is a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. The lounge is also large enough for a dining area at the end of the room.

Digital Isle of Man
