The cheapest apartments for sale on the island this month cost less than £100k
Are you in the market for your own home?
Whether you are taking your first step onto the property ladder or simply looking for a change, you’ll likely want to keep costs as low as possible.
We’ve researched the cheapest apartments available right now - and they all cost less than £100k.
Derby Road, Douglas - £74,950
This second-floor apartment in Douglas has a distant view of the bay. The flat is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. The kitchen has black marble effect worktops and a front aspect window overlooking Derby Road.
Ascog Hall, Ramsey - £82,500
The apartment in Ascog Hall is close to the coast, with a communal entrance from the pier side. Inside the flat is a lounge and kitchen area, one bedroom and an en-suite bathroom. Due to its close proximity to the sea, the apartment has panoramic views over the water.
Belmont Terrace, Douglas - £90,000
Close to Douglas town centre is this third floor flat, which is a walkable distance to the coast. The apartment is made up of a kitchen, a lounge, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
St Paul’s Apartments, Ramsey - £95,000
This Ramsey apartment is close to the Queen’s Promenade and the sea. Inside there is a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. The lounge is also large enough for a dining area at the end of the room.
