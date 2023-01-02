The Department of Infrastructure is planning to draw up a policy on fixed-term tenancies for those in public sector housing.
Currently just under half of tenants in social housing are on a different form of contract.
Mr Thomas said: ‘The situation is that slightly more than half of tenants have five-yearly means-testing and 100 of those 3,000 tenant households pay extra rent as a consequence.
‘In comparison, tenants who have been in public sector housing for longer are more likely to have tenancies forever and will be paying at standard rents.’
The change in policy aims to make public sector housing more equal by ensuring all tenants are on the same form of contract.
Mr Thomas will be putting together a plan for the implementation of this change subject to public consent.