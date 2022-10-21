£18 million given to Manx Care to reduce waiting lists

Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, said: ‘Reducing waiting lists continues to be a key focus for Manx Care, and so the overall funding envelope of £18.3 million that has been awarded in the October sitting of Tynwald will allow us to continue addressing the backlog of elective surgery that we have at pace, and prevent patients from having to wait any longer than they have already for surgeries that are needed to improve their quality of life.