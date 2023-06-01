Manx Care has revealed that it spends in excess of £300,000 for additional medical resources during TT.
The additional expenditure of £300,473 during the period comes from Manx Care’s normal operating budget.
The information comes from a recently published Freedom of Information request, where a breakdown of the expanded services was provided.
Medicine and urgent care has the largest increase in expenditure, with Manx Care spending £117,196 for an uplift in emergency department and ambulance staff.
The projected air ambulance cost is £59,701, which is based on last year’s activity.
The approximate cost of the Great North Air Ambulance Service call outs based on the share of 2022 activity is an additional £48,000.
An increase of £26,499 is spent on tertiary charges, that is charges from NHS Hospitals.
Expenditure on orthopedic cover, that is musculoskeletal specialists, increases by £20,160. Additional radiology and radiographer staffing increase by £18,646.
Manx Care spends £5,378 during the period on additional blood products for blood transfusions.
Finally, £4,892 is spent on additional pathology staffing, that is staff who look into the cause and effects of disease or injury.
During the period, most of Manx Care’s services were open as usual except from on the bank holiday.