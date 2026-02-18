Manx Care’s Ambulance Service says it experienced its ‘busiest day in history’ on Tuesday, with more than 80 incidents logged.
Across the day, the Emergency Services Joint Control Room recorded 82 incidents, resulting in emergency ambulance crews delivering face-to-face care to well over 70 patients.
Manx Care has not given a specific reason for the surge in demand, although icy conditions on roads and pavements were reported and schools were on half-term break.
Crews responded to a range of incidents, from critical, life-threatening emergencies to complex but less urgent cases, while maintaining what the organisation described as a consistently high standard of care.
The clinical navigator team triaged more than 20 calls, with the majority managed at a lower priority or referred directly to alternative services. Manx Care said this played a crucial role in ensuring the most seriously unwell patients were prioritised.
Welfare call-backs, supported by the Joint Control Room team, were also carried out to help keep patients safe while awaiting further assistance.
Behind the scenes, the Operational Support Team worked to keep the ambulance fleet operational, ensuring vehicles were available when and where they were needed.
Will Bellamy, divisional director for Ambulance and Transfer Services, said: ‘This was an exceptional day in every sense, and I could not be prouder of our teams.
‘From call handlers and clinical navigators to ambulance crews, operational support and command staff, everyone worked together under sustained pressure to ensure patients received safe, timely and compassionate care.
Throughout the day, command teams managed significant system pressures, high demand and multi-agency coordination.
Mr Bellamy added: ‘Responding to an exceptional day like this requires a collective effort. Manx Care extends its thanks to all colleagues involved for their professionalism, teamwork and commitment to patient care.’