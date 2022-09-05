£7m loan from island company to Brexit group written off
Sunday 11th September 2022 10:37 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Following the liquidation of Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, controversial co-founder Arron Banks is reported to have written off a £7m loan from an Isle of Man company which he owned.
The Observer reported on its front page that after a referral from the Electoral Commission, the National Crime Agency found no evidence of criminality.
The newspaper said that the decision by Banks to write off the loan to the group will attract significant controversy ‘after years of speculation over the source of his funding’.