Psychiatrists have given evidence this week to an employment tribunal that's been held into the departure of Dr Rosalind Ranson from her position as the island's medical director.
They disagreed over how long it might take for her to get back to work.
Her psychiatrist said she was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
In May, the tribunal unanimously agreed that Dr Ranson had been unfairly dismissed.
The committee is now focusing on how much of a payout Dr Ranson will receive from the government for the way she was treated.
Here Isle of Man TV's Paul Moulton and Chris Robertshaw discuss Tuesday's hearing.
The tribunal will reconvene on Friday to hear the closing submissions.