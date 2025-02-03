Tynwald’s Public Accounts Committee has launched an inquiry into the recently announced cuts to health services.
The committee will be taking evidence this week from the board of Manx Care, Health Minister Claire Christian and the head of her department.
Manx Care confirmed last week that it was implementing a series of further cost-saving measures as it battles to contain a forecast £15m overspend this financial year.
Those measures include a stop being put to all non-urgent elective surgery carried out off-island for the next two months.
Planned cuts to on-island surgery have been withdrawn, and procedures and appointments reinstated.
Chair of the PAC Juan Watterson SHK said: ‘Given significant public concern surrounding the actions of Manx Care and the Department of Health and Social Care over the past weeks regarding cancellation of treatments, the committee feels it is important for Tynwald to respond urgently to publicly understand the facts and how this decision had been reached.’
Manx Care’s chief executive Teresa Cope, chairman Wendy Reid and finance director Jackie Lawless will be giving evidence at 10am on Wednesday (February 5). followed at 11.15am by the Health Minister and DHSC chief officer Paul Richardson.
The evidence will be heard in the Legislative Council chamber in the Legislative Buildings on Bucks Road. Members of the public are welcome to attend the hearing. The proceedings can also be heard on the ‘live and listen again’ audio webcast service on the Tynwald website and a livestream can be viewed on the Tynwald.live website.
Members of the Public Accounts Committee appointed by Tynwald are Rushen MHK Mr Watterson, former health minister Lawrie Hooper (Ramsey), Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett, Jason Moorhouse (Arbory, Castletown and Malew) and Rob Mercer MLC.
Tanya August-Phillips MLC has recused herself from this hearing due to her membership of the DHSC.