A public consultation has been launched into an application to develop the first offshore windfarm in Manx territorial waters.
Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm Limited proposes to develop an offshore windfarm off the north-east coast of the island.
Parent company Ørsted says it could generate £2 billion in revenue from taxation and seabed rental.
Its application under the Marine Infrastructure Management Act (‘MIMA’) has been accepted for examination by the Council of Ministers.
Following a 12-week public consultation, which opened today (Tuesday), the application will be referred to a panel of independent experts.
Their role is to review the application and submit a recommendation to CoMin.
Ministers will take this recommendation report into account when making a final decision.
This process could take 18-24 months.
MIMA specifies that CoMin is automatically the decision maker for specific marine projects.
During this process, Ministers will not be in a position to comment on any of the merits or otherwise of the proposal.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the public consultation provided an opportunity for everyone to read and understand the application, and to tell the examining body what they think.
He said: ‘Views expressed during this phase can inform and shape the structure of the examination, that is, the examination timetable and the issues to be assessed during the examination period.
‘By submitting a written response you ensure your views are considered as part of the examination process prior to the final decision being made about the application.
‘Anyone with an interest in the application can also register as an interested party to be kept informed on the progress of the application.’
The government website mima.gov.im is a central resource for information, guidance, examination progress, and for documents and papers associated with the Mooir Vannin application examination.