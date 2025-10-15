Under the proposals, the ICO would introduce a tiered fee system that better reflects the size and risk profile of organisations. Small businesses with fewer than ten employees would pay £75, medium-sized organisations with between 11 and 49 staff would pay £150, and large businesses with more than 50 employees would pay £2,400. Isle of Man public sector bodies would be charged a group fee of £300,000, while charities and non-profits would be exempt.