Richard Alan Cretney, 45, entered not guilty pleas to seven counts of the offence, alleged to have been committed between May 2022 and April 2024.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander said the charges related to a series of messages allegedly sent, in breach of data protection.
Mr Cretney, said to be suspended, was represented by advocate Stephen Wood.
Mr Wood said one of the allegations involved his client allegedly taking a photo of a friend on CCTV footage, then sending it to the friend, which he said was an example of the level of the allegations.
Bail continues.