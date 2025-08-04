The Cabinet Office has launched a public consultation as part of the review of the Isle of Man Strategic Plan, which sets the overarching planning policy framework for land use and development across the Island.
The updated plan will guide how the Island grows between 2021 and 2041, replacing the existing Strategic Plan approved in 2016. The current consultation marks the first formal stage in the process, known as preliminary publicity, and sets out the key issues and options under consideration.
The Cabinet Office is seeking views from anyone with an interest in the island’s future, with a focus on ensuring development is managed in a sustainable and balanced way.
If adopted, the revised plan will become a statutory development framework that identifies the island’s housing, infrastructure, and wider land use needs over the next 20 years. It will also embed six climate change goals set out in the Climate Change Act 2021 into future planning policy.
The review aims to ensure that environmental targets, carbon reduction efforts, and sustainability commitments are fully aligned with planning decisions and legislation. Future strategic infrastructure may include housing, transport, energy generation and waste management. Some of these developments could overlap with rural or environmentally sensitive areas, and the Cabinet Office says this would need to be considered carefully and weighed against any potential negative impacts.
A wide range of supporting documents and background papers has been published online, including a community guide explaining the purpose of the plan and how it affects the Island’s residents. Copies have been distributed to all 21 local authorities. A series of public drop-in events is also being planned.
The consultation is open until 5pm on Monday 27 October 2025. Responses can be submitted online or via paper forms, available by emailing [email protected] or calling 686758.